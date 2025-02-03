This marked a crucial turning point, showing how forward-thinking companies could use their resources to address systemic inequalities within their industries without the push of legislation.

Africa’s role in global commodity markets back then was largely extractive, with deeply established supply chains dominated by international corporations with extensive infrastructure, technical expertise, and capital—often leaving little room for local participation. Companies had little incentive to invest in local supplier development unless explicitly required to do so. This inertia was compounded by weak institutional capacity in many African nations during that period, making it challenging to enforce complex supplier development programmes or integrate local SMEs into established supply chains.