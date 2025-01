Share

Experts say high food prices are here to stay

More than 85% of consumers report feeling frustrated with rising grocery prices, and over a third say they have resorted to buying fewer items to save money, according to a 2024 survey. However, experts say high food prices are here to stay. Find out why: https://youtu.be/22StbCBvWLg

