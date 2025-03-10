CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    F1 star Lando Norris and McLaren chief Zak Brown reveal how they staged the ultimate comeback

    After years of low leaderboard positions, McLaren’s Formula 1 team had a comeback season to be remembered in 2024, culminating in taking home the coveted Constructors’ Championship trophy for the first time in 26 years. But this was far from an overnight success story. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown described the team's winning strategy to CNBC’s Tania Bryer. “You live in a mindset of very small, incremental gains. I got to do better today than I did yesterday,” Brown said. Helping the team achieve the title was McLaren’s senior driver Lando Norris, who had the most successful season of his career to date, winning four grand prix races and finishing second in the F1 Drivers’ Championship. “It was incredible. This is what I've dreamed of since I was a kid,” Norris told Bryer, as he described his first F1 race win at the Miami Grand Prix. Watch the video above for the interview with F1 star Lando Norris and McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown. Disclosure: CNBC has a partnership with McLaren. #CNBC #LandoNorris #ZakBrown #F1 #CNBCMeets ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Mon, 10 Mar 2025 08:36:17 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top