F1 star Lando Norris and McLaren chief Zak Brown reveal how they staged the ultimate comeback

After years of low leaderboard positions, McLaren's Formula 1 team had a comeback season to be remembered in 2024, culminating in taking home the coveted Constructors' Championship trophy for the first time in 26 years. But this was far from an overnight success story. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown described the team's winning strategy to CNBC's Tania Bryer. "You live in a mindset of very small, incremental gains. I got to do better today than I did yesterday," Brown said. Helping the team achieve the title was McLaren's senior driver Lando Norris, who had the most successful season of his career to date, winning four grand prix races and finishing second in the F1 Drivers' Championship. "It was incredible. This is what I've dreamed of since I was a kid," Norris told Bryer, as he described his first F1 race win at the Miami Grand Prix. Watch the video above for the interview with F1 star Lando Norris and McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown. Disclosure: CNBC has a partnership with McLaren.

Mon, 10 Mar 2025 08:36:17 GMT