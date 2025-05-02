* PORSCHE P911_p.DE: The German automaker will cut 2,000 jobs on top of the 1,900 already announced, and will negotiate with unions further cuts in the second half of the year, it said on March 12.

* RENAULT RENA.PA: The French carmaker said on March 11 it would cut 300 jobs at its van factory in Sandouville in response to slowing demand for commercial vehicles in Europe.