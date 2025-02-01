Share

Farms of the future: How Singapore is using tech to grow food without farmland

Step into the future of farming – where Singapore secures its food supply without relying on farmland. In the heart of Singapore, Artisan Green, an indoor hydroponics farm, has redefined agriculture through technology and innovation. Supplying supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and cafés, the modern agriculture company has leveraged vertical farming to maximize productivity in a land-scarce nation. In partnership with global tech company Siemens, they developed an advanced "Farm Management System," designed to transform farming with automation and digitalization. The system precisely manages fertilizer, water, and growth stages, and is also used to enable real-time, remote monitoring of energy and water consumption to increase efficiency. The collaboration may help move the needle toward achieving Singapore's ambitious "30 by 30" vision – a goal to locally produce 30% of the nation's nutritional needs by 2030. In a place like Singapore, where land is scarce, agricultural space is highly limited. But this is just the beginning. Artisan Green is preparing for expansion, building a farm 18 times larger than their current 300 square meter (3,230 square foot) facility. Spanning 5,500 square meters (nearly 60,000 square feet), the new farm will produce 30 tonnes of leafy greens monthly – enough for over 134,000 meals, representing 30x increase in production capacity.

Sat, 01 Feb 2025 04:00:15 GMT