Fears around uncontrollable AI are growing — two top AI scientists explain why

Max Tegmark's Future of Life Institute has called for a pause on the development on advanced AI systems. Tegmark is concerned that the world is moving toward artificial intelligence that can't be controlled, one that could pose an existential threat to humanity. Yoshua Bengio, often dubbed as one of the "godfathers of AI" shares similar concerns. In this special Davos edition of CNBC's Beyond the Valley, Tegmark and Bengio join senior technology correspondent Arjun Kharpal to discuss AI safety and worst case scenarios, such as AI that could try to keep itself alive at the expense of others. 00:00 - Introduction 01:19 - What is artificial general intelligence? 02:39 - How close are we to AGI? 05:13 - What are the concerns? 13:54 - What is the solution? 19:43 - Can Elon Musk help Trump mitigate the risks in the U.S.? 22:03 - Will the U.S. boost its AI regulations to align with the EU? 25:07 - What is artificial super intelligence?

Wed, 05 Feb 2025 15:00:26 GMT