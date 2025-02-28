Fewer empty trucks: How AI made Singapore’s ports more efficient
Singapore's trucking industry has long been weighed down by manpower shortages, high operational costs and wasted trips. Here's how artificial intelligence helped change that.
Fri, 28 Feb 2025 04:00:05 GMT