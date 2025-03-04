Share

Fewer empty trucks: How AI made Singapore’s portsmore efficient

Efficiency should be everything at one of the world's busiest shipping hubs. And yet, for years, Singapore's trucking industry has been weighed down by manpower shortages, high operational costs and wasted trips. Up to 35% of haulier trips leaving the port were empty, burning fuel and wasting resources. ➡️ A partnership between port operator @PSA International and Dutch multinational @HERE Technologies has tackled the problem by leveraging artificial intelligence. ➡️ "OptETruck is a transport management solution, which addresses the trip planning, the trip execution, all the way up to invoicing and billing," said Sriram Ramanujam, the vice president for digital products at PSA Southeast Asia.

Tue, 04 Mar 2025 05:30:00 GMT