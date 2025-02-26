One of the key events that will take place during this momentous year is the Finance in Common Summit (FiCS) 2025, which will be hosted in Cape Town from February 26 to 28. This summit, held alongside the G20 meetings, is expected to bring together public development banks (PDBs) and global financial leaders to discuss new approaches and solutions to the current financial crises. Since its inception in 2020, FiCS has served as a crucial platform to set a new, efficient, sustainable and at-scale global financial architecture. With the world navigating increasing uncertainty, FiCS 2025 is set to provide concrete solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in global finance.

Cape Town as a symbol of Africa’s leadership in development finance