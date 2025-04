Share

First look at the new Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo just unveiled its highly anticipated Switch 2 portable gaming console, available for purchase on June 5th for $450. The new device is a bigger and faster version of the Nintendo Switch, which has sold more than 150 million units since it was released in 2017. CNBC’s Steve Kovach goes hands-on with the device and tries some of the new games.

Thu, 03 Apr 2025 13:01:29 GMT