“South Africa’s 2025 budget, unveiled on 12 March, indicates that the government remains committed to fiscal consolidation, despite upward pressure on public expenditure,” Fitch said.

“The budget has narrowed the gap between our projections for the fiscal deficit and those of the government, but we remain less optimistic that general government debt is stabilising, with Fitch’s baseline indicating that debt/GDP will continue to rise in the next two years.”