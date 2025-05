Share

Focus On: Afreximbank commissions Abuja Afreximbank African Trade Centre

The African Export-Import Bank commissions its first African Trade Centre in Abuja, Nigeria ushering in a transformative era for trade and investment on the continent. CNBC Africa in this special highlight brings you details of the unique offerings of the trade centre as the bank leverages partnerships to advance trade facilitation, capacity building and investment promotion.

Fri, 16 May 2025 08:07:55 GMT