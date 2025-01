Share

Focus On Africa Energy Indaba 2025: Igniting the Power Revolution

Affordable, reliable and sustainable energy is critical for economic growth. Access to cleaner and alternative energy sources relies on long-term investments and policy structures to ensure that these projects are bankable and beneficial to close Africa's energy poverty gap. In the build up to Africa Energy Indaba this Focus On will bring insights to gas as a source of energy.

Thu, 16 Jan 2025 12:51:57 GMT