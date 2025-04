Share

Focus On Enaex Africa: Mining and Technology

The mining sector is vital to South Africa's economy, contributing around R2.1 billion to the GDP in 2023. The performance of this industry is influenced by various internal factors, including mine safety and technological advancements. This Focus On highlights Enaex Africa's efforts in enhancing safety protocols and integrating artificial intelligence to modernize various facets of the sector.

Fri, 04 Apr 2025 13:55:25 GMT