Forbes Woman Africa: She’s Next: Digital Innovation Creating New Pathways For Female Business Owners

The way women navigate digital innovation and transformation in the business world is the foundation for this panel discussion at the 10th FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit 2025. Entitled "She’s Next: Digital Innovation Creating New Pathways For Female Business Owners", the discussion looks at breaking down traditional barriers, creating new opportunities for growth, and allowing women-led businesses to scale faster and connect with customers directly.

Tue, 25 Mar 2025 13:37:50 GMT