Former Australian PM on why the gender pay gap is still a problem

" When you look at women's earnings and you do very fine grained comparisons, women are still under earning compared with men." Former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard explained that the gender pay gap is impacting not only women's access to money, options and choices in the present but also their ability to retire later in life, leaving many in poverty. #NBCUConverge Find out more here: https://www.cnbc.com/converge/

Mon, 10 Mar 2025 16:30:17 GMT