From AI to 16K screens, tech has officially disrupted the film industry

The multibillion-dollar global film industry is at the advent of another technological revolution, set to make movie-making easier than ever before. One innovator in the space is prestigious camera and production supplies company, ARRI, which opened a groundbreaking stage just outside London in 2021. The stage features a 30-meter wide 16K resolution screen. "It replaces the need to work within green screen, so the actors love the environment. They're interacting with what they're seeing around them," ARRI production specialist Robert Payton told CNBC's Converge. ARRI partnered with live events operations company, Creative Technology, to meet the growing demand for virtual production facilities. "We're a display business, so we work in LED screens, which is kind of our core market, and obviously ARRI are at the forefront of the cinematic world," said Connie Glover, Creative Technology's head of film and TV. "So, we joined forces and we both used our strengths to come up with this space," Glover added. Of course, virtual production is not the only innovation disrupting filmmaking. Artificial intelligence is a source of contention within the industry, but its advocates say the tech is democratizing creativity. "What AI and Gen AI will hopefully be doing is allowing more people to have more opportunities to enter the industry, with a much lower barrier to entry," said David Webster, creative consultant for the Singapore-based organization, AI Create. Watch the video above to see how virtual production and AI are changing filmmaking.

Fri, 14 Feb 2025 10:30:10 GMT