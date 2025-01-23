Earlier this week, Trump announced a joint venture with OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank to invest billions of dollars in ramping up domestic computing capacity to boost AI development in the United States.

The project, dubbed Stargate, was unveiled at the White House by Trump, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Son will be the chairman of Stargate, while semiconductor company Arm, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and OpenAI will serve as key initial technology partners.