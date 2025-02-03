Chetan Jeeva, Head of SA Corporate Lending at Absa CIB

Green bonds, for example, are often touted as a silver bullet for sustainable financing, but their utility in the mining context isn’t straightforward. For one, issuing a green bond requires not only a level of transparency, reporting capability, and project predictability—areas where many African mining companies, particularly smaller operators, are still actively building capacity—but also a demonstrable commitment to financing green activities, such as renewable energy projects. Moreover, the bond market typically favours projects with a high degree of perceived stability and lower risk, often sidelining countries or companies that need this capital the most.

Sustainability-linked loans too, which allow mining companies to finance general operations while embedding green incentives into their borrowing structure, depend on clear, measurable targets. To date, these have often been tied to carbon reduction or water use. This requires sophisticated monitoring systems and ESG frameworks, which many African companies are still developing. In regions where even baseline ESG data collection is sporadic, it is difficult to ensure that these mechanisms don’t inadvertently exclude companies that have the will but not the capacity to track and report progress.