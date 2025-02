Share

FY’24 results trickle in

As full year 2024 results trickle in from listed companies on the Nigerian exchange, Muktar Mohammed, an Analyst at Assar Investment, believes the manufacturing, conglomerate, and brewing sectors will continue to post strong gains at the end of the first quarter of this year on the back of sustained interest by investors. He joins CNBC Africa for a market discussion.

Fri, 28 Feb 2025 14:19:10 GMT