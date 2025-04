Share

Gauteng Investment Conference 2025: Highlights Special

The Inaugural Gauteng Investment Conference seeks to attract R800 billion of investment pledges of the next five years. Industry leaders from both the private and public sectors gathered to discuss what South Africa's richest province's economic plans are to showcase its investment corridors and attract these investment pledges. This Highlight special will bring key voices from this event.

Sat, 05 Apr 2025 09:33:00 GMT