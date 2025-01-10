President John Dramani Mahama, who was sworn into office this week after beating the ruling party candidate in December’s election, picked the former minority leader in parliament to serve in the key post of finance minister.

“We are committed to work with the IMF, but we also want to ensure that we can raise financing; additional finance, working with IMF and other domestic, international partners,” Forson, told reporters, ahead of a meeting with an IMF team that is currently visiting Accra.