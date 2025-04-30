Africa’s top gold producer signed an agreement with members of an industry group that included Gold Fields GFIJ.J, Newmont NEM.N, AngloGold Ashanti AU.N, and Asanko Mining in 2022 to purchase 20% of their annual output for the central Bank of Ghana. Purchases are settled in the Ghanaian cedi currency.

Bank of Ghana’s gold holdings rose to 30.8 metric tons in February from 8.77 tons in 2022, helping its gross reserves to hit $9.4 billion this year.