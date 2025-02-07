Many economies seem to be settling into a lower-rate environment as policymakers look to boost economic growth. That’s in stark contrast with the U.S. — it’s unclear if the U.S. Federal Reserve would even deliver on its two rate cuts in 2025, forecast in December, given the uncertainties over the economic impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies. Moreover, Trump seems to have backed off from applying pressure on the Fed.

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration, the U.S. dollar began strengthening and hit its highest level in more than two years, as measured by the U.S. dollar index. That’s already affected companies such as Amazon, which blamed the currency for weighing down its expected revenue in the current quarter.