“The outlook for global trade has deteriorated sharply due to a surge in tariffs and trade policy

uncertainty,” the WTO said in its latest “Global Trade Outlook and Statistics” report out Wednesday.

Based on the tariffs currently in place, and including a 90-day suspension of “reciprocal tariffs,” the volume of world merchandise trade is now expected to decline by 0.2% in 2025, before posting a “modest” recovery of 2.5% in 2026.