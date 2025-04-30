CNBC Logo
    Godongwana budget to be tabled May 21

    South Africa recorded a budget deficit of 13.1 billion rand in March, compared with a surplus of 3.4 billion rand in the same month last year, according to National Treasury data out earlier. The country is still operating without a budget for this fiscal year after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was twice forced to postpone its tabling in parliament. Godongwana and key officials outlined the process that will be followed regarding the 2025 Budget.
    Wed, 30 Apr 2025 11:12:56 GMT

