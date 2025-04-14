The Johannesburg-based miner has been weighing selling its smaller operations – including Damang and the Cerro Corona mine in Peru, which has less than five years left on its lifespan – as it focuses on its newly commissioned Salares Norte mine in Chile and the Windfall project in Canada.

Gold Fields was only processing stockpiles at Damang after ceasing mining operations in 2023 although the company had committed to exit the operation in an orderly way as part of its end-of-life plan.