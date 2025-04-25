CNBC Logo
    Google And Meta Are Scrambling To Copy TikTok. Can They Catch up?

    TikTok's rise has reshaped social media, forcing competitors like Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn to chase its short-form video dominance. But while engagement soars, concerns over shrinking attention spans and monetization challenges grow. As platforms race to replicate TikTok's success, they face a tough question: Can they balance profitability, creator satisfaction, and user well-being in the age of endless scrolling? Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 01:32 Why short videos took over 07:31 The attention problem 09:32 The. monetization challenge Produced and edited by: Lisa Setyon Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Fri, 25 Apr 2025 16:00:30 GMT

