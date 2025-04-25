Share

Google And Meta Are Scrambling To Copy TikTok. Can They Catch up?

TikTok's rise has reshaped social media, forcing competitors like Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn to chase its short-form video dominance. But while engagement soars, concerns over shrinking attention spans and monetization challenges grow. As platforms race to replicate TikTok's success, they face a tough question: Can they balance profitability, creator satisfaction, and user well-being in the age of endless scrolling? Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 01:32 Why short videos took over 07:31 The attention problem 09:32 The. monetization challenge Produced and edited by: Lisa Setyon Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Getty Images

