    Google Lost The AI Lead. Can Quantum Put It Back on Top?

    "Inside a secretive lab in Santa Barbara, California, scientists at Alphabet are working on one of the company's most ambitious bets yet. They're attempting to develop the world's most advanced quantum computers. Late last year, Google unveiled a breakthrough quantum computing chip called Willow, which it says can solve a benchmark problem unimaginably faster than what's possible with a classical computer. CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa gets an exclusive look inside Google quantum lab and explores whether Willow may give Google a chance to take the lead in the next technological era. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 00:47 Chapter 1: Is quantum overhyped? 2:09 Chapter 2: Google's breakthrough 5:25 Chapter 3: The competition 8:41 Chapter 4: Quantum and AI 12:44 Chapter 5: Interview with Google's quantum AI director Anchor: Deirdre Bosa Produced by: Jasmine Wu, Laura Batchelor, Drew Troast Edited by: Amy Marino Camera: Andrew Evers, Katie Tarasov Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Production: Merritt Enright
    Fri, 18 Apr 2025 16:00:08 GMT

