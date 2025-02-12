My generation of Africans are not prepared to defer our aspirations for economic security and development any longer. Scolding rhetoric and apocalyptic warnings which seem to present “de-growth” or a slowing of modernisation as our moral obligation will only entrench our attachment to hydrocarbons.

No, let’s appeal to the ambitions and ingenuity of young Africans, instead of our fears. Let’s make the positive case for renewable energies and the green transition: far from an ideology suppressing Africa’s growth, these emerging technologies are the only way to guarantee this continent’s continued development and deliver the economic opportunities my peers quite rightly demand.