    H-1B Visa Debate: Are Foreign Workers Taking American Tech Jobs?

    The U.S. faces a growing demand for skilled workers, particularly in STEM fields with a need for 1 million more STEM workers by 2033. The H-1B visa program, created in 1990, helps fill this gap by allowing businesses to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialized fields, with 85,000 visas available annually. Tech companies like Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft are some of the largest users of the program eager to hire foreign workers. Supporters argue it boosts innovation and creates U.S. jobs, while detractors contend it takes jobs from American workers. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 2:29 Chapter 1. The debate 5:34 Chapter 2. Living on a H-1B visa Produced by: DeLon Thornton Edited by: Matthew Soto Senior Managing Producer: Shawn Baldwin Graphics by: Jason Regniato Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Mon, 17 Mar 2025 16:00:47 GMT

