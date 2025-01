Share

Here’s why Americans love canned cocktails like High Noon and Cutwater

Canned cocktails are having a moment. Americans consumed over 62 million cases of ready-to-drink spirits in 2023, an increase of almost 25% from 2022. They were the second-largest spirit category by volume, behind vodka. Find more on how the biggest names in beverages are getting in on the booming industry: https://youtu.be/LNvpyNhmJZ8

Fri, 17 Jan 2025 17:01:07 GMT