South Africa has the world’s highest burden of HIV, with about 8 million people – one in five adults – living with the virus. The United States was funding 17% of the country’s HIV budget until President Donald Trump slashed aid early this year.

Data from the National Health Laboratory Service, a government entity, showed that viral load testing fell by up to 21% among key groups in the last two months, which four HIV experts said appeared to be due to the loss of U.S. funding.