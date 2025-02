Share

How 20-year-old Google Maps aims to stay ahead using generative AI

Google Maps is the world’s top navigation app and in February it will turn 20 years old. It’s got new generative AI features, and a nimbler Street View camera that will help it map new countries. CNBC got an exclusive look at the Street View service center and asked the head of Maps about data, privacy, traffic and AI. Watch the full video: https://youtu.be/bk-oTa4p4Fc

Fri, 07 Feb 2025 17:00:38 GMT