    How Amazon Plans To Catch Google And Microsoft In The Quantum Computing Race

    The quantum space is heating up – Amazon is the latest tech giant to make waves with the announcement of its own quantum chip in February. The company joins fierce competition from Google, Microsoft, IBM and others. While still in its early days, quantum shows great promise and Amazon sees the technology as the next major growth area for its Amazon Web Services business. CNBC’s Kate Rooney got exclusive access to Amazon’s quantum lab at the California Institute of Technology to see how the company plans to catch Big Tech in the quantum computing race. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 2:42 Ch 1 - The promise of quantum 6:36 Ch 2 - Amazon’s entry in quantum Shot, Edited and Produced By: Andrew Evers Anchor: Kate Rooney Senior Field Producer: Kevin Schmidt Senior Director: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Production: Jose Bugarin, Dan Cook Graphics: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Getty Images
    Thu, 08 May 2025 16:01:14 GMT

