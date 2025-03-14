Share

How Americans Will Pay For Trump’s Canadian Tariffs

President Donald Trump imposed a blanket 25% tariff on Canadian imports, with some exceptions such as energy, sparking a back and forth between the countries with retaliatory tariffs. The dispute raises concerns over long-term stability between their trading partnership. Watch the video above to learn more about how this trade dispute will impact consumers and what this could mean for the future relationship of the two countries. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:58 Why launch a trade war with Canada? 5:38 The cost to consumers 7:41 Cost to the global economy Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Andrea Miller Animation: Jason Reginato Archival Support: Kyle Kinder, Austin Fimmano, Alana Cooley, Doris Breitfeller Senior Director: Lindsey Jacobson, Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images

Fri, 14 Mar 2025 16:05:14 GMT