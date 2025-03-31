CNBC Logo
    How Apps Like Perplexity And Cursor Are Destroying The AI Wrapper Myth

    Early in the AI race, apps like Perplexity, Cursor, Sesame and Abridge were known pejoratively as “wrappers,” describing the way their either app or business was wrapped around existing AI models. Critics called them as second-rate middlemen, slapping an interface on someone else’s technology while companies like OpenAI, Google, Meta and Anthropic developed their own models. Now, that thesis is changing. Models are increasingly looking commoditized, narrowing the advantage that any model-builder had. While they focused on delivering raw capability and intelligence, app companies looked at real-world uses and solutions. Wrappers have even changed the way Silicon Valley builds, ushering in the era of vibe-coding. With an app like Anysphere’s Cursor, one of the fastest-growing startups ever, anyone can develop an app without a degree or years of coding expertise. The narrative and value is no longer dominated by the model builders — the apps have arrived. CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa has the story. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 00:58 Rise of the wrapper startup 5:20 Wrappers in the real world 9:31 Taking on the megacaps 13:01 What’s next for wrappers 14:54 Abridge CEO full interview Anchor: Deirdre Bosa Produced by: Jasmine Wu, Laura Batchelor, Drew Troast Edited by: Matt Soto Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Editing by: John Lazration
    Mon, 31 Mar 2025 16:00:53 GMT

