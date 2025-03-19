CNBC Logo
    How autonomous driving technology supports Japan’s aging truck drivers

    Japan's trucking industry faces a labor shortage, with an aging workforce and the demanding nature of long-haul driving. To tackle this, Preferred Networks are adopting autonomous driving technology to keep elderly drivers active while reducing physical and mental strain. ➡️ With fewer truck drivers, Japan’s logistics sector faces mounting challenges, making automation essential. ➡️ “We have invested in a company called T2. This company is kind of a joint venture that originally came around through a collaboration between us and Mitsui & Co. The field we are currently working on is the automated driving of trucks,” said Toru Nishikawa, Co-founder & CEO of Preferred Networks. Stay tuned for the full interview with CNBC’s Christine Tan on Managing Asia: https://cnb.cx/3DSQHPt #CNBC #ManagingAsia #Trucking ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Wed, 19 Mar 2025 10:30:17 GMT

