How autonomous driving technology supports Japan’s aging truck drivers

Japan's trucking industry faces a labor shortage, with an aging workforce and the demanding nature of long-haul driving. To tackle this, Preferred Networks are adopting autonomous driving technology to keep elderly drivers active while reducing physical and mental strain. ➡️ With fewer truck drivers, Japan's logistics sector faces mounting challenges, making automation essential. ➡️ "We have invested in a company called T2. This company is kind of a joint venture that originally came around through a collaboration between us and Mitsui & Co. The field we are currently working on is the automated driving of trucks," said Toru Nishikawa, Co-founder & CEO of Preferred Networks.

Wed, 19 Mar 2025 10:30:17 GMT