CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    How China Could Beat The U.S. To Nuclear Fusion, As AI Power Needs Surge

    Despite decades of U.S. leadership in nuclear fusion, China is now spending twice as much and building projects faster to beat the U.S. to commercial fusion power. The elusive, limitless, clean energy source has seen a rapid influx of private funds as AI power demands surge, with billions from the likes of OpenAI's Sam Altman, Microsoft and Google. But Satellite images show China is rapidly building giant new fusion projects, while cornering the supply chain and talent pool to get there first. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 2:25 American born 6:08 Money, size and speed 9:01 Manpower and materials 11:07 Private sector power Produced and shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Fusion Industry Association, General Atomics, Getty Images, Helion, Lawrence Livermore National Lab, Planet Labs, Michael Livingston/PPPL, NASA, TAE Technologies
    Sun, 16 Mar 2025 16:00:57 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top