Share

How China Could Beat The U.S. To Nuclear Fusion, As AI Power Needs Surge

Despite decades of U.S. leadership in nuclear fusion, China is now spending twice as much and building projects faster to beat the U.S. to commercial fusion power. The elusive, limitless, clean energy source has seen a rapid influx of private funds as AI power demands surge, with billions from the likes of OpenAI's Sam Altman, Microsoft and Google. But Satellite images show China is rapidly building giant new fusion projects, while cornering the supply chain and talent pool to get there first. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 2:25 American born 6:08 Money, size and speed 9:01 Manpower and materials 11:07 Private sector power Produced and shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Fusion Industry Association, General Atomics, Getty Images, Helion, Lawrence Livermore National Lab, Planet Labs, Michael Livingston/PPPL, NASA, TAE Technologies

Sun, 16 Mar 2025 16:00:57 GMT