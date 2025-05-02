CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Events
    Share

    How China Could Retaliate Against U.S. Tariffs

    President Trump's campaign to increase tariff rates on imports targets China in particular. In response, China's leaders have levied higher duties on imports of U.S.-sourced products. China has also identified U.S. companies to blacklist and limited access to rare earth elements, which enable many modern technologies. As traffic at U.S. ports slows, Chinese officials have demurred on the Trump administration's requests for negotiation. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 01:36 Chapter 1: Bonds 03:36 Chapter 2: U.S. imports 05:55 Chapter 3: U.S. exports 07:48 Chapter 4: Relationships Produced and Edited by: Carlos Waters Additional Editing by: Andrea Miller Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Graphics: Mallory Brangan, Jason Reginato Additional footage: Defense Visual Information Distribution System, Getty Images Additional sources: Cato Institute, Federal Reserve, Peterson Institute for International Economics, U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Treasury Department, World Bank
    Fri, 02 May 2025 16:00:47 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top