How China Could Retaliate Against U.S. Tariffs

President Trump's campaign to increase tariff rates on imports targets China in particular. In response, China's leaders have levied higher duties on imports of U.S.-sourced products. China has also identified U.S. companies to blacklist and limited access to rare earth elements, which enable many modern technologies. As traffic at U.S. ports slows, Chinese officials have demurred on the Trump administration's requests for negotiation. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 01:36 Chapter 1: Bonds 03:36 Chapter 2: U.S. imports 05:55 Chapter 3: U.S. exports 07:48 Chapter 4: Relationships Produced and Edited by: Carlos Waters Additional Editing by: Andrea Miller Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Graphics: Mallory Brangan, Jason Reginato Additional footage: Defense Visual Information Distribution System, Getty Images Additional sources: Cato Institute, Federal Reserve, Peterson Institute for International Economics, U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Treasury Department, World Bank

Fri, 02 May 2025 16:00:47 GMT