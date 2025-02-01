Share

How Companies Are Dodging Trump Tariffs On Canada, Mexico And China

U.S. companies are frontloading cargo bound for the U.S. due to the uncertainty regarding tariffs. Walmart, Columbia Sportswear and Lenovo have been actively stockpiling goods, according to U.S. Customs data. But not all shippers can afford to. Footwear company Deer Stags said its $50 shoes will go up to $75 if tariffs are increased. Higher tariffs could also have a big impact on Mexico trade. Mexico was the largest exporter of goods to the U.S. in 2024, ahead of China, accounting for $466 billion in imports. CNBC’s Lori Ann Larocco travels to Fort Worth, Texas to visit an ITS Logistics warehouse piled with goods that have been stockpiled there, and explores what the tariffs mean for U.S. consumer prices. Chapters: 0:00- 2:38 Introduction 2:39 - 6:09 Chapter 1 Frontloading 6:10 - 8:38 Chapter 2 China tariffs 8:39 - 10:54 Chapter 3 Who pays for tariffs 10-55 - 14:13 Chapter 4 Mexico tariffs Produced and Shot by: Shawn Baldwin Reporter: Lori Ann LaRocco Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Animation: Mallory Brangan, Jason Reginato Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Magdelena Petrova Additional Footage: Getty Images, Walmart

Sat, 01 Feb 2025 17:00:44 GMT