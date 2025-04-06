CNBC Logo
    How Crocs Became Cool Again

    After having a big moment in U.S. culture during the early 2000s, Crocs' growth fell flat over the decade following the Great Recession. However, clever marketing and brand messaging focusing on customization with its charms, Jibbitz, has made the iconic clog 'cool' again. In 2024, the company that also includes casual footwear brand, HeyDude, sold over $4 billion of product. Watch the video to find out how Crocs made its comeback and plans to keep scaling its business. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:40 Chapter 1: Jibbitz craze 3:30 Chapter 2: Pulling off a turnaround 5:55 Chapter 3: Threats to success Produced, shot, and edited by: Ryan Baker Camera by: Natalie Rice Animation by: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images, AP Images, Crocs
    Sun, 06 Apr 2025 15:00:31 GMT

