How Facebook Marketplace Amassed More Shoppers Than Amazon

Facebook’s losing younger users, but one thing is keeping people hooked: Marketplace. With over a billion users in 70 countries, it’s now one of the biggest resale platforms, bigger than eBay and Craigslist in some places. Unlike other sites, Facebook doesn’t charge listing fees, making it a top choice for Gen Z, budget shoppers, and secondhand sellers. But how important is Marketplace to Facebook’s future? And is Meta using it to grow its ad business? Chapters: 0:00 - Introduction 1:44 - Gen Z and Facebook 4:11 - Business Strategy 6:50 - Monetization of Marketplace Produced and Edited by: Lisa Setyon Senior Director Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Jonathan Vanian Narration: Erin Black Additional Footage: Getty Images

Thu, 06 Mar 2025 17:00:46 GMT