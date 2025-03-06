CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    How Facebook Marketplace Amassed More Shoppers Than Amazon

    Facebook’s losing younger users, but one thing is keeping people hooked: Marketplace. With over a billion users in 70 countries, it’s now one of the biggest resale platforms, bigger than eBay and Craigslist in some places. Unlike other sites, Facebook doesn’t charge listing fees, making it a top choice for Gen Z, budget shoppers, and secondhand sellers. But how important is Marketplace to Facebook’s future? And is Meta using it to grow its ad business? Chapters: 0:00 - Introduction 1:44 - Gen Z and Facebook 4:11 - Business Strategy 6:50 - Monetization of Marketplace Produced and Edited by: Lisa Setyon Senior Director Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Jonathan Vanian Narration: Erin Black Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Thu, 06 Mar 2025 17:00:46 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top