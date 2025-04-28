How Ferrari’s Secret Point System Has Customers Spending Millions
Ferrari has a secret point system that has customers spending millions before being able to buy its most high end car. CNBC's Robert Frank breaks down how that system works. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 0:19 Buying a Ferrari 1:22 Point system 2:00 Potential risks Reporting by: Robert Frank Senior Producer: Nick Robertson Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Edited by: Tim Hurt Additional Footage: Getty Images, Ferrari
Mon, 28 Apr 2025 16:01:01 GMT