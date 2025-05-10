CNBC Logo
    How Forests Power Sweden’s Economy

    Forests make up an important part of the Swedish economy. In 2020, the forestry industry accounted for 10% of Sweden’s exports. Three-quarters of the Scandinvian country's forests are privately-owned, either by individuals or companies. This is paying off, as more investors look to the sector as an alternative investment. But the most popular method for extracting the maximum value out of forests has come under fire by scientists, environmental groups and even the European Union. So, how can the nation balance its economic and environmental ambitions? Watch the full video by clicking below. #CNBC #WhoOwns ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Sat, 10 May 2025 13:00:24 GMT

