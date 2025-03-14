Share

How Formula 1 star Lando Norris gets ready for a race

"The lower my heart rate, the better I'm going to do." Formula 1 star Lando Norris told CNBC's Tania Bryer that before a race, instead of getting pumped up by boxing or playing football like some of his competitors, you're more likely to find him doing something much more relaxed. Watch the full interview here: https://cnb.cx/4bUiOKt #CNBC #Formula1 #LandoNorris ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Fri, 14 Mar 2025 17:08:55 GMT