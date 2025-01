Share

How Gen Z outpaces past generations in the homeownership race

Gen Z has taken the lead in the homeownership race. In 2023, the homeownership rate for adult Gen Zers, or those between 19 and 26 years old, was higher than the homeownership rate for millennials and Gen X when they were 24, according to Redfin, a real estate company. Watch the full video to learn how Gen Z is leading this race: https://youtu.be/0zDlJwczDSs

Thu, 02 Jan 2025 17:00:50 GMT