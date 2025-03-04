CNBC Logo
    How International Brands Like Primark, Uniqlo And Mango Won Over America

    Foreign apparel names like Primark, Mango, Uniqlo, Aritzia and Zara are expanding their presence in the U.S. Experts say that fashion trends are becoming more similar globally and the American consumer represents fresh opportunities for many of these brands. Last year, Mango announced a $70 million expansion plan in the U.S. market. Meanwhile, Primark has nearly tripled its U.S. stores since 2020. Watch the video to learn more about the rise of foreign fashion brands. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:40 Chapter 1 - Foreign invasion 6:45 Chapter 2 - Why is this happening? 10:35 Chapter 3 - Not without risk Produced and Shot by: Ryan Baker Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Camera by: Natalie Rice Additional Reporting by: Melissa Repko Animation by: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images, Primark
    Tue, 04 Mar 2025 17:00:10 GMT

