How Japan’s largest AI unicorn is shaping the future of deep learning

Widely considered Japan's leading artificial intelligence startup, Preferred Networks is on a mission to tackle "real-world" challenges through deep learning. Founded in 2014, the company has embarked on several joint projects, ranging from autonomous driving to cutting-edge semiconductors. By attracting major investors like Toyota, Preferred Networks has grown into Japan's largest unicorn, a private company valued at over $1 billion. "We are trying to create a lot of new value in the world by focusing on computers and computer science, which we love," CEO Toru Nishikawa told CNBC's Christine Tan in the latest episode of Managing Asia. "Our vision is to make the world a better place by making the latest technology available in the shortest possible time," Nishikawa added. One of Preferred Networks' most ambitious projects to date is the development of AI-powered autonomous trucks, which aim to address Japan's declining and aging workforce in the trucking industry. "The problem in the world of logistics is that you have to drive for many hours, sometimes late at night. However, the number of truck drivers is decreasing," Nishikawa said. Watch the video above to learn more about how Preferred Networks is taking on semiconductor giants like Nvidia with its MN-Core AI processors, as well as why its founders believe Japan can compete on the global stage.

Tue, 25 Mar 2025 04:00:17 GMT