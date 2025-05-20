Share

How Much It Costs to Drive from France to London

Funding the building and maintenance of highway infrastructure differs across European countries. In some places, motorists help pay for it through a bridge or tunnel toll. In others, road tolls are thrown into the mix as well. Some countries charge drivers for a vignette—a sticker placed on the car that gives them access to the highways—and in a hand full of countries, there are no tolls, with funding being drawn from local or national taxes. In most cases, the money generated from tolls goes to the state. But in France, most highways are under concession, meaning private companies secure a license to operate them for a fixed period. So, how does this work? Click the link to watch the full video #cnbc #WhoOwns ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Tue, 20 May 2025 06:00:25 GMT