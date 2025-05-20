CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Events
    Share

    How Much It Costs to Drive from France to London

    Funding the building and maintenance of highway infrastructure differs across European countries. In some places, motorists help pay for it through a bridge or tunnel toll. In others, road tolls are thrown into the mix as well. Some countries charge drivers for a vignette—a sticker placed on the car that gives them access to the highways—and in a hand full of countries, there are no tolls, with funding being drawn from local or national taxes. In most cases, the money generated from tolls goes to the state. But in France, most highways are under concession, meaning private companies secure a license to operate them for a fixed period. So, how does this work? Click the link to watch the full video #cnbc #WhoOwns ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Tue, 20 May 2025 06:00:25 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top